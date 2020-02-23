Jonathan Kasibabu: Double-doubles in win
Kasibabu supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes Friday against Lakeland.
Kasibabu grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds and notched his second double-double of the year. The 23-year-old's played well in his first professional season and carries averages of 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.9 minutes per game on the season.
