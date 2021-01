Kasibabu was selected by the Austin Spurs with the No. 14 overall pick in Monday's G League Draft.

Kasibabu made his debut in the G League during the 2019 season, averaging 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 36 games (26 starts) for the Long Island Nets. The forward figures to see plenty again this season in the G League.