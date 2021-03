Kasibabu recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Swarm.

Kasibabu had a minimal impact for Austin over his first four G League appearances of the season, but he was much more effective in Wednesday's blowout victory. He's now averaging 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds this season.