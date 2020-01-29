Jonathan Kasibabu: Efficient in loss
Kasibabue totaled 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one rebound in 30 minutes during Monday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Kasibabu had his most efficient game of the season, drilling 85.7 percent of his looks in the game. While he's provided important rotational minutes, the 23-year-old's averages of 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.9 minutes per game won't move the needle in the majority of formats.
