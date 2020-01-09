Jonathan Kasibabu: Grabs eight rebounds in loss

Kasibabu scored seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Drive.

Although he missed out on a double-double, Kasibabu provided a solid all-around line in Wednesday's blowout loss. The Fairfield product's played a steady role throughout the season for Long Island, though his routine minutes have yet to be translated into a consistent statistical impact. Overall, Kasibabu's averaging 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.0 minutes per contest.