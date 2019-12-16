Jonathan Kasibabu: Nears double-double in win

Kasibabu generated 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Sunday against Lakeland.

Kasibabu had a solid outing, ultimately finishing with a plus-13 net rating in the 102-74 victory. The 23-year-old's seen action in seven G League games so far, averaging 5.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 17.4 minutes.