Kasibabu totaled six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 13 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 win over Iowa.

Kasibabu made his season debut with Austin on Thursday with Khyri Thomas (hamstring) and London Perrantes (hip) sidelined. He had a fairly minimal impact in the narrow win, and he's unlikely to be a significant part of the rotation when the team is fully healthy.