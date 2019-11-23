Jonathan Kasibabu: Unable to give much Friday

Kasibabu scored two points (2-2 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 18 minutes Friday against Canton.

Kasibabu struggled to get going offensively, though he led the bench in assists with a season-high four dimes. The Fairfield alum's found himself in a rotational role for Long Island and is averaging 6.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game over three appearances this year.