Kuminga tallied 19 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block during Monday's loss to Delaware.

Kuminga finished with a rough shooting performance from all areas of the floor, but somehow managed to reach at least 19 points for a second straight game and fifth time overall this year. His 13 rebounds were also good enough to lead the Ignite which marked his fourth double-double. Throughout the first 12 matchups this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per outing.