Kuminga totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks during Wednesday's win over the Hustle.

Kuminga led all Ignite starters offensively in this one, as the forward managed to reach the 17-point mark for a sixth time this season while also making many other statistical contributes in the win. In nine appearances with the Ignite so far, Kuminga is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.