Kuminga tallied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and one block during Sunday's win against Greensboro.

Kuminga managed at least 18 points for a fifth time in seven outings despite struggling from three. Over his past three games played, the 18-year-old is shooting just 27 percent (5-of-20) from three, however.