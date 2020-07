Kuminga reclassified to the 2020 high school class and will forgo a collegiate career to sign with the G League's professional pathway program, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The teenager is expected to earn about $500,000 and joins highly regarded prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto in the program. Kuminga will be draft eligible in 2021 and will likely be in the conversation to be selected with the first overall pick.