Kuminga had 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block during Friday's win over the Blue.

The talented forward led the Ignite scorers this time around, dropping 24 points along with stuffing the stat-sheet in 30 minutes of action. It was his second game reaching the 19-point mark along with four-plus rebounds.