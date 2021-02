Kuminga recorded 23 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal during Saturday's win over Raptors 905.

Despite a rough shooting outing overall from the field, Kuminga picked up the slack at the charity stripe while also recording a team best on the glass to mark a double-double. In three games played, Kuminga is dropping 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.7 percent.