Kuminga managed 21 points (10-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block during Wednesday's loss to Erie.

Kuminga bounced back offensively in this one despite mightily struggling from three, as the guard reached the 20-point mark for a third time this season. The 18-year-old also grabbed a team high off the glass which marked his second double-double of the season. In now five games played, Kuminga is averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing.