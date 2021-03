Kuminga tallied 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block during Saturday's win over Canton.

Kuminga reached the 20-point mark for a fourth time this season, as the forward continues to provide consistent offense for the Ignite early this year. It was also his third double-double and currently over 13 games played, Kuminga is averaging 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds.