Jonathan Stark: Out Sunday
Stark (knee) did not play in Sunday's contest against the Vipers.
Stark missed just his fifth game this season, as the starting guard has been a fixture in the lineup for Iowa. Through 39 games, Stark is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
