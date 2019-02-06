Stark (undisclosed) tallied 24 minutes Tuesday, finishing the 132-106 win with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

Stark missed just one game with an unidentified ailment, but was able to make his return Tuesday. The point guard has been a fixture in the team's second rotation, and could soak up even more minutes in the coming weeks with the likes of Canyon Barry (knee), William Lee (undisclosed) and Evan Smotrycz (undisclosed) all missing time recently.