Stark posted 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss Monday to the Legends.

Stark exploded for a season high in points, far exceeding his 12.8 season average. The guard has been a frequent contributor when it comes to assists, averaging 5.5 in 30 games this season, but remains an inconsistent offensive threat otherwise.