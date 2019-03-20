Jonathan Stark: Still out
Stark (knee) did not play in Tuesday's win over Northern Arizona.
It's quite possible Stark might be shut down for the rest of the regular season given the point guard missed his sixth straight contest with just one game remaining in the 2018-19 campaign. The rookie undrafted guard likely won't be too upset with his final totals were that the case, given he averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 39 games this season.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.