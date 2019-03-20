Stark (knee) did not play in Tuesday's win over Northern Arizona.

It's quite possible Stark might be shut down for the rest of the regular season given the point guard missed his sixth straight contest with just one game remaining in the 2018-19 campaign. The rookie undrafted guard likely won't be too upset with his final totals were that the case, given he averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 39 games this season.