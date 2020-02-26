Jonathon Simmons: Dealt to G League Warriors
Simmons signed a G League contract on Tuesday, was claimed by Rio Grande Valley and later traded to the G League Warriors along with the returning player rights of Chris Walker in exchange for the returning player rights for Antonius Cleveland and Jared Cunningham and Santa Cruz's 2020 first-round selection.
Simmons was unable to secure an NBA deal for the 2019-20 campaign and has decided to continue his career in the G League, where he last appeared with the Austin Spurs back in 2015-16. The 30-year-old doesn't have much left to prove, but he may be aiming to get back on the radar of NBA scouts late in the season.
