Porter logged 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes during Wisconsin's 135-100 loss against Salt Lake City on Monday.

Porter logged a double-double during Wisconsin's first two games following the 2023 All-Star break. As long as he continues serving as the Herd's starting center, double-doubles are expected to be regularly logged from the 6-foot-11 big man.