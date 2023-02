Porter logged 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during the Herd's 123-122 win against Texas on Friday.

Despite his inefficient scoring, Porter still logged at least 10 points and compensated for it defensively. He recorded 10 defensive rebounds and the Herd's best block tally en route to helping them log a much-needed win against a fellow struggling team at Texas.