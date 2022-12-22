Porter (undisclosed injury) compiled 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over Austin.

Porter returned to action Tuesday after missing three games with an undisclosed issue. He struggled in that contest but put in a strong effort Wednesday, recording his fifth double-double of the season. Porter ends the showcase portion of the season having averaged 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game in 15 appearances.