Porter (illness) logged 23 points (9-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks across 39 minutes during the Herd's 114-104 loss to Capital City on Thursday.

Fortunately for the Herd, Porter was able to participate in the last game of their 2022-23 season. He made a lasting impact with the final opportunity, finishing it with his first and only double-double across this campaign.