Porter logged 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during the Herd's 120-102 loss to Windy City on Saturday.

Despite missing 75 percent of his field goals, Porter excelled in all basic statistical categories except steals. Porter's latest log is somewhat surprising, considering the defensively reliable center is not known to be an efficient distributor, which he was Saturday.