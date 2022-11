Porter amassed 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a block in 17 minutes in Saturday's 118-102 loss in Iowa.

Porter started but was only able to play seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. He ended up fouling out but was productive when on the floor, sinking four of six three-pointers. He's made 48.9 percent of his three-point shots this season and averaging 15.1 points in 24.8 minutes per game.