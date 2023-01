Porter logged eight points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during the Herd's 120-116 win over College Park.

The Herd played back-to-back games against College Park. Despite being unable to replicate the double-double he logged across their first game, he still recorded a valued rebound tally that fantasy managers could benefit from.