Porter logged 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes during Wisconsin's 129-123 loss Saturday at Fort Wayne.

Porter's shooting efficiency may be all over the place, but his rebounding prowess is a reliable constant. Despite logging a 35.6 field goal percentage across the Herd's last six games, he also averaged 15.5 rebounds to go along with a 12.5-point rate.