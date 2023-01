Porter logged 20 points (8-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt), 19 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 31 minutes during the Herd's 126-121 win Wednesday versus College Park.

Porter logged another double-double, but his latest one was far more impressive in multiple ways. He has 24 points and 33 rebounds across the Herd's first two games of their new season. Despite being a free agent, Porter is on pace to log averages so good that he could be worth consideration from NBA teams.