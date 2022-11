Porter compiled 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 18 minutes in Friday's 115-110 loss to Windy City.

Porter came off the bench and provided a spark for Wisconsin, making his first three shot attempts, two of which came from beyond the arc. After missing all of last season with knee injuries, he is back in the G League and off to a solid start for the Herd.