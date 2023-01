Porter logged 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes during Wisconsin's 115-104 loss to the Hustle on Wednesday.

After failing to log a double-double during the Herd's previous game, Porter got back on track by making more shots Wednesday. Currently, the big man is averaging 12.8 points and 16.0 rebounds across his four games since the G League Showcase.