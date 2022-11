Porter tallied 30 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 28 minutes in Saturday's 135-133 victory in overtime over Motor City.

Despite scoring 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Porter did not see the floor in overtime. The 22-year-old has made 48.1 percent of his three-point attempts through five games and is averaging 15.6 points per contest.