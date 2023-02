Porter (undisclosed) logged zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during Wisconsin's 128-120 loss to the Charge on Tuesday.

Porter failed to score any points during his return from a seven-game absence. He is not expected to be a favored frontcourt option following the emergences of both Paris Bass and Alize Johnson, and those are not even counting Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was also unavailable throughout Porter's absence.