Adams recently indicated that he's fully healthy and plans to attempt an NBA comeback, The League Tribune reports.

A 2014 first-round pick of the Grizzlies, Adams was heralded for his strong shooting and defensive ability coming out of UCLA, but knee problems proved to be his undoing once he entered the professional ranks. After appearing in just 30 games as a rookie in 2014-15, Adams underwent surgery to repair a meniscus the following offseason and required two additional procedures over the subsequent year. He played only two games after his inaugural season and has been out of basketball since being waived by the Grizzlies in October 2016. Though he's confident in his health, Adams' long layoff from competitive action makes it unlikely that he'll be able to earn another look in the NBA.