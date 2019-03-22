Jordan Adams: Released by Vipers
Adams was released by the Vipers on Thursday according to RealGM.com.
Adams played in just two games with the Vipers, scoring three points in 7.2 minutes across both contests. It's possible Adams could continue his career reclamation overseas.
