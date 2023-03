Allen tallied 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 loss to the Go-Go.

Allen was the team's second-leading scorer despite coming off the bench Saturday. He will end the regular season averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 19.8 minutes across seven games for Westchester.