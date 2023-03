Allen tallied 31 points (11-29 FG, 9-20 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Cruise.

Westchester's extensive injuries caused Allen to be one of only two players to come off the bench for the Knicks Saturday. Despite losing, his game-high nine three-pointers made help him record a plus-20 point differential.