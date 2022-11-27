Allen registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Windy City.

Allen posted his second-best scoring mark of the season and was efficient from the field, but that hasn't been a trend for him. In fact, he's shooting a meager 36 percent from the field on the season, and he was coming off four straight games in which he couldn't make more than 30 percent of his attempts, so the efficiency issues are real with him.