Allen had 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 10 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Wisconsin.

Allen had an excellent performance in this game, especially given how limited his on-court time was. However, he's played 10 or fewer minutes in both games this season, so it seems he'll simply have a back-of-the-bench role, thus limiting any kind of upside he might have.