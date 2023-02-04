Allen had 18 points (6-18 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 43 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to Raptors 905.

The Charge was extremely shorthanded Thursday since they had eight players available and seven of them saw the court, which translated into more minutes and bigger roles for players that regularly come off the bench or have limited on-court time. Allen came off the bench in this loss but certainly took advantage of the opportunity, although he is expected to continue in a bench role going forward and should see limited minutes going forward.