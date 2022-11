Allen had 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 122-116 loss against Grand Rapids.

Allen had his best game of the season by a wide margin Tuesday, but he's not expected to put up these numbers on a regular basis going forward. In fact, this was only his second game with more than 10 points and the first one in which he surpassed the 15-point plateau. His inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis certainly limit his upside.