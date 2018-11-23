Jordan Barnett: Doubles season average
Barnett scored 11 points and compiled two rebounds to go along with an assist and steal in the loss Wednesday to the Drive.
Barnett played just 15 minutes, but the forward still managed to double his season average in points. The 23-year-old is averaging 19 minutes through the first seven games and figures to be a member of the second unit for the time being.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.