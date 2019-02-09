Jordan Barnett: Inconsequential stat line in loss

Barnett posted six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and a blocked shot in the 116-98 loss to Windy City on Friday.

Barnett was a part of the trade with the Wisconsin Herd that also sent over Ike Nwamu which took place near the end of January. In five games with his new organization, Barnett is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in just under 20 minutes per game.