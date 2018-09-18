Jordan Barnett: Let go by Milwaukee
Barnett was waived by the Bucks on Tuesday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
Barnett signed a training camp deal with the Bucks in early August. But the Bucks seemingly feel the spot should go to someone else, as Milwaukee added Robert Johnson and James Young while waiving Barnett and Brandon McCoy.
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...