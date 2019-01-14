Jordan Barnett: Out with illness
Barnett missed Wednesday's game against Northern Arizona due to illness.
Barnett missed his team's last tilt due to illness, and he figures to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against Erie. Even when he's been healthy, Barnett is averaging just 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 18 games this year.
