Jordan Barnett: Scores nine in return to court

Barnett (illness) scored nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), and also tallied four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss Saturday to Capital City.

Barnett missed just one game with an illness, echoing his teammate Rob Gray who also missed a contest earlier in the week with a similar designation. In 34 games this season, 16 of which with the Mad Ants, Barnett is averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 steals.