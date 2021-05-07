Bell is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Warriors next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bell had some excellent games as a rookie with the Warriors, and he averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 14.2 minutes during that 2017-18 season. However, he's struggled to find a role since then, as he's appeared in just 102 games since the start of the 2018-19 season between the Warriors, Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Wizards. Bell will presumably be competing for minutes with Kevon Looney, but there's a good chance he just ends up being a depth piece.