Bell compiled 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals across 30 minutes Monday in the Erie BayHawks' 114-104 win over the Long Island Nets.

The 6-foot-8 big man became only the seventh player in G League history to notch at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in a game, showcasing all facets of his skill set. Bell hasn't been able to establish himself as a regular rotation player at the NBA level since 2018-19, but the 26-year-old has always flashed the ability to rack up stats when given meaningful minutes. Expect him to continue to routinely fill out the box score while taking on a lower level of competition in the G League.