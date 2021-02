Bell logged 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 117-98 win over Salt Lake City.

Bell secured a starting role with the BayHawks after being released by the Wizards at the end of January, and he was quite productive in the G League season opener. The 26-year-old averaged 16.7 minutes per game while appearing in three contests for Washington but should have a more significant role in the G League.